Psyllium husk benefits explained: How isabgol supports digestion, cholesterol control and overall health

Made from the husks of the Plantago ovata plant’s seeds, psyllium, aka Isabgol, is known to be a form of fiber. From lowering cholesterol to controlling blood sugar, the benefits of psyllium are absolutely immense. It is known as a laxative and is available over-the-counter (OTC) as ispaghula husk (Fybogel). An article published by Healthline noted that, as per some research, taking psyllium may help various parts of the human body, including the heart and pancreas. Psyllium husk aka Isabgol benefits(Pixabay)

Health benefits of psyllium

The report claimed that psyllium is a bulk-forming laxative, and it functions by soaking up water in the gut, making bowel movements more consistent and easier to pass. It can also be used to help ease constipation and prevent complications, such as hemorrhoids and anal fissures, according to the article published by Healthline.

The report further added that some research suggested that taking soluble fiber supplements like psyllium may help in managing cholesterol levels. It was also claimed that, as per a 2017 review, taking six to 15 grams daily (g/d) of fiber supplements helped decrease LDL (“bad”) cholesterol by up to 24 per cent and total cholesterol by up to 20 per cent.

Serious health concerns

According to the American Heart Association, high cholesterol levels may increase the risk of various conditions, some of which may even turn out to be life-threatening, as reported by Healthline.

These conditions include, as per the report, heart disease, diabetes, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure (hypertension), heart attack, and stroke.

The Healthline article pointed out that some research suggested that fibers like psyllium could play a key role in maintaining a healthy glycemic balance, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) noted that not adequate research supported the use of psyllium for diabetes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.