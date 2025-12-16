Food poisoning explained: The small kitchen habits that quietly make people sick

Many people assume they understand how food poisoning happens. Basic precautions such as washing hands after handling raw chicken or using separate chopping boards for meat and vegetables are widely followed. But experts warn that everyday habits still leave room for risk. The simple kitchen mistakes that lead to food poisoning(Unsplash)

As The Guardian reports, small shortcuts often creep into routine food handling. Barbecue tongs are reused throughout the afternoon without cleaning. Cooked rice is left out longer than recommended. These practices may seem harmless, but they can create the conditions for harmful bacteria to grow.

Food poisoning occurs when bacteria, viruses or toxins enter the body through contaminated food. What follows can vary widely depending on the organism involved. Some cause symptoms quickly, while others take longer to show their effects.

“Some bacteria, such as Bacillus cereus – sometimes found in reheated rice – produce toxins before the food is eaten, meaning they can cause symptoms such as sudden vomiting within hours,” Dr Masarat Jilani, an NHS specialist, as told The Guardian. The same bacteria can also trigger diarrhoea once toxins form inside the gut. Others behave differently.

What is actually happening in your gut

In theory, doctors can sometimes infer the cause by the speed at which symptoms appear. In practice, that rarely settles anything. As The Guardian explains, these bacteria all operate in their own ways.

“All of these bacteria work in different ways,” Dr Emma Doughty, an infectious disease scientist, told the publication. “Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, which you often find in poultry, are spiral-shaped and corkscrew their way through your gut lining. That’s different from, say, Shigatoxigenic E. coli, which excretes Shiga toxins. Both make you sick with gut inflammation and diarrhoea,” she adds.

That variety matters for treatment. Antibiotics can help in some cases. In others, they can make things worse. “If you’ve got a stomach bug and you go to the doctor, typically they’re not going to give you antibiotics,” Doughty says.

The foods that made people sick

So how do you lower your risk? The advice has not changed much. “Oysters are always a risk, as is eating any kind of raw meat,” says Doughty. She points to the growing trend for medium-rare burgers as a problem. Steak only needs its surface seared. Mince does not. Bacteria can be spread throughout, which means the entire dish needs to be properly cooked.

Then there is chicken. Washing it, still popular on TikTok, does not make it safer. It spreads bacteria across sinks, counters and utensils instead. Basic habits still matter. Keep raw meat away from other food. Cool cooked dishes quickly. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours. Cook food thoroughly, ideally with a thermometer. And yes, wash your hands. “As with a lot of other infections, washing your hands is really valuable to prevent getting sick,” Doughty says.

When it is more than a bad stomach

For most people, food poisoning clears up on its own. The biggest immediate risk is dehydration. “The main risk from food poisoning is dehydration, which is why it is important to drink plenty of water and supplement with oral rehydration salts,” says Jilani. Doctors often suggest easing back in with a BRAT diet: bananas, rice, applesauce and toast.

Complications are rare, but they happen. Severe cases can lead to sepsis, with symptoms like a racing heart or feeling faint. Long after the infection passes, some people develop post-infectious IBS. “In a minority of cases, you might also develop post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which can be characterised by abdominal pain and bloating,” Jilani adds.

The upside, as The Guardian points out, is that most cases resolve within days. Your immune system does the work. However, one should be very careful with what they consume and how they consume it.