Florida gastroenterologist shares the complete guide to recovery after food poisoning

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas, and nutrition, has shared his expert-approved tips for recovering after food poisoning.

In an Instagram video posted on October 25, the gastroenterologist outlines a complete guide to recovering from food poisoning - from tips to manage nausea and stay hydrated to recommending foods that are gentle on the stomach.

1. For nausea

Ginger candy or ginger juice

According to Dr Salhab, ginger is rich in natural compounds that help effectively relieve nausea and have been proven to be helpful in managing food poisoning.

He explains, “Gingerols and shogaols calm stomach spasms and block nausea signals in the brain. Proven effective in clinical studies for food poisoning, motion sickness, and chemotherapy-related nausea.”

Canned pear juice

Dr Salhab mentions that pear juice is gentle and low in acidity, making it soothing on the stomach lining. He adds that the mild sugar in it helps stabilise blood sugar when solid food are difficult to tolerate.

Sniffing isopropyl alcohol

The gastroenterologist notes that, according to ER-based studies, inhaling the scent of isopropyl alcohol for 30 to 60 seconds can provide rapid relief from nausea. This effect occurs as the scent helps disrupt the brain’s vomiting reflex through olfactory pathways.

Peppermint or lemon scent

According to Dr Salhab, studies show that peppermint has properties that relax the stomach muscles, while the scent of lemon dampens nausea signals in the brain.

2. Rehydration and recovery

Coconut water

The gastroenterologist explains that coconut water is “naturally rich in potassium and magnesium - electrolytes lost with vomiting.” It is gentle on the stomach and contains less sugar than sports drinks.

Oral rehydration solution

According to the gastroenterologist, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a simple, proven oral rehydration formula - 1 litre of water mixed with ½ teaspoon of salt and 6 teaspoons of sugar. This solution helps effectively restore lost fluids and electrolytes.

However, he advises, “Always rehydrate under medical supervision if you can’t keep fluids down, have heart or kidney disease, or ongoing vomiting.”

3. Food reintroduction

Dr Salhab recommends a few easily digestible foods that can soothe the stomach while supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

Easy to digest carbs

Rice, potatoes, oatmeal, banana, toast - these are simple, low fat foods that calm digestion and restore energy.

Fermented foods

Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut - these help repopulate healthy gut bacteria.

Prebiotic fibres

Oats, kiwi, green bananas, cooled potatoes - these contain prebiotic fibres that feed the gut microbiome and support recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.