Dietitian shares 5 red flags of food intolerance affecting your gut: Bloating, cramping, nausea and more

Food intolerances are different from food allergies. While food allergies involve the immune system, food intolerances are linked to how your body processes certain foods. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt. Surabhi Sharma, clinical nutritionist and dietetics, Max Hospital, Gurugram said, "If you regularly experience gut discomfort without a clear cause, you might be dealing with a food intolerance." Food intolerances are linked to how your body processes certain foods.(Shutterstock)

Dt. Surabhi Sharma further shared a few signs of food intolerances affecting gut health:

1. Bloating after meals:

If your stomach often feels swollen or tight after eating, it could be a sign of an intolerance. Common culprits include lactose (found in dairy), gluten (found in wheat), and certain fermentable carbs that are hard to digest for some people.

What to do: Try keeping a food diary to track which meals trigger symptoms. Consider speaking to a dietitian about an elimination diet to help identify the specific food causing the problem.

2. Frequent gas or cramping:

Regular gas, stomach cramps, or abdominal discomfort may suggest your gut is struggling to process certain ingredients. These symptoms often arise hours after eating and may last throughout the day.

What to do: Look for patterns does it happen after consuming dairy, wheat, or artificial sweeteners? Reducing or avoiding these foods may provide relief.

Food intolerance can trigger cramping and pain.(Pexels)

3. Irregular bowel movements:

Food intolerances can cause diarrhea, constipation, or a mix of both. If your bowel habits are inconsistent and not explained by stress, travel, or illness, your gut may be reacting to something in your diet.

What to do: Consult a dietitian to rule out conditions like IBS or IBD and explore whether a food intolerance could be contributing to your symptoms.

4. Nausea after eating:

Feeling slightly nauseous after meals could be your body’s way of telling you it doesn’t tolerate certain foods well. This is especially common with dairy, gluten, or processed additives.

What to do: Note when the nausea occurs and what you ate beforehand. Gradually removing suspect foods may help pinpoint the cause.

5. Persistent heartburn or acid reflux:

Ongoing heartburn or acid reflux can be a sign that your body is struggling to tolerate certain foods. Common triggers include spicy foods, caffeine, alcohol, and acidic items like tomatoes or citrus fruits. However, for some people, underlying intolerances to dairy or gluten may also contribute.

What to do: Monitor which foods seem to trigger reflux and avoid eating large meals close to bedtime. If symptoms continue, consider speaking with a dietitian to explore potential food intolerances or sensitivities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.