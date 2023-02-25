Diet tips for coping with food intolerance and enjoying your meals

A healthy and nutritious diet not only depends on consuming healthy foods but also on what foods are suitable for the body. Often in the thought of following a healthy diet, we end up eating a whole lot of foods without knowing their consequences on our bodies. Every body type is different, and so are their preferences and tolerance levels. Not every healthy food is essentially good for the body. One can have allergic reactions and intolerances from certain foods, and when one continues to consume unconsciously, it can have a harmful effect on the body in the long run. (Also read: Food allergy vs food intolerance: Do you know the difference? )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kanupreet Arora Narang, Clinical Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes and Ketogenic Nutritionist, says, "When your body finds it difficult to digest certain foods, it suggests food intolerance. One can also be sensitive to certain foods and can end up having stomach pain, allergy, and other uncomfortable experiences." She further shared some easy-to-follow diet tips to minimize food intolerance.

1. Build a strong digestive system

It is important to build a strong digestive system in your body so that your body can have the capacity to digest all sorts of foods. It is great to start the day with a cup of hot water and lemon and honey. This magic potion is an excellent way to flush out the toxins from the body and allow the body to digest the other food better. Besides, drinking plenty of water and indulging in a few physical activities can help with digestion.

2. Avoid raw foods

Sometimes raw foods like nuts, fruits, and vegetables can cause irritation and sensitivity. A lot of the time, these foods are mixed with pesticides or not washed properly, which can lead to intolerance and some allergic reactions. If you find yourself having indigestion issues after consuming foods in their raw form, like carrots, apples, celery, etc, make sure to cut them down from your diet. Opt for sauteed vegetables or fruit smoothies to avoid food intolerance.

3. Stay away from inflammatory foods

Inflammatory foods can lead to intolerance without your knowledge. It is always best to be mindful of what you are eating. Avoid inflammatory foods like highly processed and sugary foods, fried foods, and refined carbs like pasta, bread, cookies, and meats can be responsible for indigestion, heart diseases, obesity, and others. Berries, avocados, fatty fish, grapes, and green tea are some of the easily accessible foods which are known to reduce inflammation.

4. Follow a low-salt diet

Consumption of highly salted food can easily lead to intolerance. As per studies, salty foods can lead to asthma and other diseases. Cut down on processed foods from your diet which contain a high amount of salt. Using fresh herbs can be a great alternative to addflavour to food without risking health.

