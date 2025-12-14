Struggling with low haemoglobin? Add this vegetable to your daily diet

Lack of energy, frequent dizziness, and breathlessness are often ignored, but they may be signs of low haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is a vital protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. When haemoglobin levels fall, the body’s organs and tissues receive less oxygen, leading to constant fatigue and weakness. Beetroot is rich in iron, folic acid, fiber, and essential vitamins.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Why low haemoglobin is a growing health concern

Low haemoglobin, commonly known as anaemia, affects millions of people worldwide, especially women and adolescents. Poor dietary habits, iron deficiency, and lack of nutrient-rich foods are among the main reasons. While iron tablets are often prescribed, many people look for natural ways to improve their haemoglobin levels due to side effects or long-term dependence on supplements.

Beetroot: Nature’s iron booster

Beetroot is emerging as a powerful natural food for improving haemoglobin levels. Rich in iron, folic acid, fiber, and essential vitamins, beetroot supports the production of red blood cells. It also contains vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron more efficiently. Because of this combination, beetroot acts as a natural oxygen booster for the body.

Also read: Christmas in New York on a budget: 5 free things to do in NYC to soak up the holiday magic

What research says about beetroot and Hb levels

Scientific evidence supports beetroot’s role in increasing haemoglobin. A 2021 study published in the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences found that anaemic adolescent girls who consumed beetroot juice daily for two weeks showed a significant rise in haemoglobin levels. The average Hb increased from 11.47 g/dl to 12.02 g/dl, proving beetroot’s effectiveness as a natural remedy.

How to add beetroot to your daily diet

Health experts suggest drinking a glass of fresh beetroot juice daily or adding grated beetroot to salads and meals. Beetroot can also be blended into smoothies or lightly cooked for a better taste. For improved iron absorption, it should be consumed with vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, oranges, or amla.

Also read: Pomegranate juice vs. Beetroot juice: Know the best one to lower blood pressure

A simple, natural step toward better health

With rising awareness about food-based healing, beetroot is gaining popularity as an easy and affordable way to fight low haemoglobin. For those with mild anaemia, regular beetroot consumption, along with a balanced diet, can help restore energy levels and support overall health naturally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.