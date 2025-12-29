Bloating, cramps or irregular digestion? Yoga expert recommends 7 yoga poses to calm IBS symptoms and improve gut health

Irritable bowel syndrome, commonly known as IBS, affects the digestive system and can cause symptoms like bloating, gas, abdominal pain, constipation, or diarrhea. Stress, irregular eating habits, and a sensitive gut often make these symptoms worse. While medication and diet changes are important, gentle lifestyle practices can also play a major role. Yoga is one such approach that works on both the body and mind. Certain yoga poses help stimulate digestion, reduce abdominal tension, and calm the nervous system, which is closely linked to gut health. Research suggests that mind–body practices like yoga may improve IBS symptoms by lowering stress and supporting better digestive function when practiced regularly. Simple yoga poses that can help manage IBS symptoms naturally(Adobe Stock)

7 gentle yoga poses for IBS relief

1. Upward-facing dog (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana)

This backbend helps stretch the chest, improve blood circulation, and reduce stress and anxiety, which often worsen IBS symptoms, Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. It also gently stretches the abdominal region. How to perform:

Lie flat on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders

Draw elbows close to the body and shoulders back

Press the tops of your feet into the mat

Straighten arms and lift chest and thighs

Engage legs, open chest, and breathe steadily

2. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose energizes the body, lengthens the spine, and tones abdominal muscles. It also supports better digestion by improving circulation. How to perform:

Start on hands and knees

Tuck toes and lift hips upward

Keep spine stretched, and head relaxed

Press heels gently toward the floor

Hold for 5–8 slow breaths

3. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

Bow pose improves blood circulation, supports digestion, and helps relieve digestive and chest discomfort. It gently massages abdominal organs. How to perform:

Lie on your belly with your arms by your sides

Bend knees and hold ankles

Squeeze inner thighs together

Lift chest and knees off the mat

Breathe deeply while holding the pose

4. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose tones the abdomen, stimulates digestive organs, and helps reduce fatigue and stress, says Akshar. It also improves blood flow. How to perform:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders

Keep elbows close to the body

Inhale and lift your chest gently

Keep pelvis grounded

Hold for a few breaths, then release

5. Camel pose (Ustrasana)

This pose expands the abdominal area, improves digestion, and supports elimination. It also helps release stored tension. How to perform:

Kneel with legs hip-width apart

Place your hands on your lower back

Push hips forward and arch back

Reach hands to heels if comfortable

Breathe deeply, then return to Child's pose

6. Wind-relieving pose (Pawanmuktasana)

This pose is especially helpful for releasing gas and easing bloating and abdominal discomfort, suggests Akshar. How to perform:

Lie on your back

Bring knees to chest

Hug them gently

Rock slightly if comfortable

Hold for 30–60 seconds

7. Half lord of the fishes pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

A gentle twisting pose that stimulates the liver and kidneys while supporting digestion and detoxification. How to perform:

Sit with legs extended

Bend one knee and place your foot over the opposite leg

Twist torso toward the bent knee

Keep spine tall

Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides

Practicing these yoga poses regularly may help manage IBS symptoms by calming the gut and the mind.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)