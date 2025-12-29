AIIMS-trained neurologist warns 'think twice before eating gol gappa’; explains how it can trigger serious infections

Gol gappa is a favourite street snack across India, loved for its tangy and spicy flavours, but indulging without caution could come at a cost. Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, general physician and neurologist, MD Medicine, DM Neurology from AIIMS Delhi, warns that eating gol gappa from unhygienic sources can increase the risk of infections and shares what to watch out for before enjoying this popular treat. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist explains how ‘brain worms’ can trigger seizures in children; shares simple prevention tips ) Dr Sehrawat warns against contaminated street food, especially gol gappa. (Pixabay)

Why should you think twice before eating gol gappa

Dr Priyanka shares in her December 28 Instagram post, “The water used isn’t clean, and it often contains bacteria and viruses. One such virus is called Hepatitis A, which many of us are aware of. There are many types of viruses, but Hepatitis A spreads through contaminated food and water, affecting your gut and causing jaundice.”

She further emphasised the risks for children, adding, “In children, this virus can present as acute liver failure or progressive jaundice.”

Precautions to take before eating street food

Dr Sehrawat advises everyone to exercise caution when it comes to street food. “First and foremost, avoid street food because it’s usually contaminated food and water. If you notice symptoms like loose stools, fever, yellowing of the eyes, or yellowing of the urine, you should immediately consult a doctor. That’s why I always say, be cautious before eating gol gappa.”

Her advice serves as an important reminder, especially during festive seasons or outdoor gatherings, that hygiene and food safety should never be compromised for the sake of taste.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.