Yash's bold Toxic teaser divides internet; fans predict Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 will ‘easily win’ box office clash
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to compete with Dhurandhar 2. The teaser has fans weigh in on which film will dominate the box office.
After creating a strong buzz with its character posters, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have finally treated fans to the much-awaited teaser, showcasing Yash in full battle mode. The film is set to clash with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, and ever since the teaser dropped, fans have been vocal with their reactions—many even picking sides between the two films.
On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers released the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. While several viewers were impressed by Yash’s swagger and the Hollywood-level visuals, others found the teaser underwhelming and even cringe-worthy. Some fans have already declared Dhurandhar 2 as the clear winner of the impending box-office clash.
Internet reacts to Toxic teaser
The teaser received mixed reviews online. One comment read, “Too much style, zero substance.” Another wrote, “Guys, we got the Badass Ravikumar sequel before GTA 6.” A user commented, “Not trying to be negative, but it looks very artificial and low-budget, as if it was shot entirely on studio sets. There are no real high moments in the teaser.” Another quipped, “Badass Ravikumar Pro Max.”
However, the teaser also garnered praise from a section of viewers. One fan wrote, “OMG The visuals look like a pure Hollywood film.” Another commented, “Those last four seconds after the title card INSANE. Now I know why the #ToxicTheMovie team isn’t bothered about the clash—they’re clearly not just aiming at the Indian market.” One user added, “What did I just watch? It literally felt like a Quentin Tarantino trailer.”
Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic
Meanwhile, the internet appears divided between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, with many believing that Yash’s film stands little chance against Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated sequel. One comment read, “Nah… Dhurandhar 2 is going to wipe the floor with Toxic.” Another wrote, “What was the Toxic teaser even about? So many scenes look AI-generated. Easy win for Dhurandhar 2.” A user added, “Toxic teaser just ensured Dhurandhar 2 will win.” Another bluntly stated, “Dhurandhar 2 is going to eat this alive.”
About Toxic and Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair in key roles. Marking Yash’s 19th film as a leading actor, the film presents him in a bold gangster avatar and is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to create waves at the box office, breaking records with its ongoing run. Amid this success, fans are eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, which is set to clash with Toxic. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel will explore Hamza’s backstory and his complete takeover of Lyari following the killing of Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait in the first part. The film will see Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan reprising their roles.
