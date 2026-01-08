Yash's bold Toxic teaser divides internet; fans predict Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 will ‘easily win’ box office clash

After creating a strong buzz with its character posters, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have finally treated fans to the much-awaited teaser, showcasing Yash in full battle mode. The film is set to clash with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, and ever since the teaser dropped, fans have been vocal with their reactions—many even picking sides between the two films. Fans pick sides between Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers released the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. While several viewers were impressed by Yash’s swagger and the Hollywood-level visuals, others found the teaser underwhelming and even cringe-worthy. Some fans have already declared Dhurandhar 2 as the clear winner of the impending box-office clash.