Uri director Aditya Dhar reacts to Vicky and Katrina’s son’s name: ‘From bringing Major Vihaan to life onscreen…’

Back in November last year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child into the world. The happy star couple were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Netizens showered love on Vicky and Kat as they patiently waited to meet Baby Kaushal. As their son turned two months old on January 7, Vicky and Katrina introduced him to fans with a cute family photo featuring their hands. They also revealed his name, which has an Uri connection — Vihaan Kaushal, much like Vicky’s character Major Vihaan Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Well, Vicky’s Uri director Aditya Dhar has now reacted to the same.

Revealing Baby Kaushal’s name, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wrote: “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.” Under this post, Uri and Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar shared, “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! 🤗 Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle.♥️ All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents. ♥️🧿.”

Not just Aditya Dhar but many other celebs also showered love on Vicky, Katrina and their son Vihaan under this post. For instance, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared: “God bless !! Welcome Vihaan ❤️ amazing news ! Congratulations and love ❤️❤️,” whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh gushed: “Love and prayers for little Vihaan …. Congratulations to both of you !!! Best wishes always.” Vicky’s Love & War co-star Alia Bhatt shared: “💫💫💫💫🫶🫶🫶☀️☀️☀️☀️✨✨✨✨✨,” whereas filmmaker Farah Khan wrote: “Bless ur lil angel ❤️.”

We wish Vicky, Katrina and Vihaan all the love in the world! On the film front, Vicky will next be seen alongside Alia and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.