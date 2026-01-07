Edit Profile
    Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film zooms past RRR lifetime, brings in over ₹785 crore

    Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Despite considerably slowing down a month after its release, the Aditya Dhar film managed to beat SS Rajamouli's RRR.

    Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 10:20 PM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
    Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, might have slowed down after a month of release, but it has still managed to surpass RRR’s lifetime haul. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over 785 crore net in India in 34 days of its release.

    Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun are the lead actors in the Aditya Dhar film.
    Dhurandhar box office collection day 34

    The trade website reported that Dhurandhar brought in an estimated 3.78 crore net in India on its 5th Wednesday, taking its total domestic haul to 785.53 crore. This means that the film has surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of SS Rajamouli’s hit RRR, which made 782.2 crore in India. Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 had made 1234.1 crore, while Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Beginning boasts of a 1030.42 crore haul.

    Dhurandhar collected 207.25 crore in week 1, 253.25 crore in week 2, 172 crore in week 3 and 106.5 crore in week 4. The film saw its first single-digit dip on Friday when it collected 8.75 crore and made 11.75 crore and 12.75 crore over the weekend. Collections dipped to single digits again on Monday, when it collected 4.75 crore, and then remained the same on Tuesday.

    About Dhurandhar

    Dhurandhar is written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, with additional screenplay by Shivkumar V Panicker and Ojas Gautam. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil in supporting roles.

    The first part of the two-part series depicts an anti-terror operation in which Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.

