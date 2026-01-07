Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film zooms past RRR lifetime, brings in over ₹785 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, might have slowed down after a month of release, but it has still managed to surpass RRR’s lifetime haul. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected over ₹785 crore net in India in 34 days of its release. Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun are the lead actors in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 34 The trade website reported that Dhurandhar brought in an estimated ₹3.78 crore net in India on its 5th Wednesday, taking its total domestic haul to ₹785.53 crore. This means that the film has surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of SS Rajamouli’s hit RRR, which made ₹782.2 crore in India. Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 had made ₹1234.1 crore, while Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Beginning boasts of a ₹1030.42 crore haul.

Dhurandhar collected ₹207.25 crore in week 1, ₹253.25 crore in week 2, ₹172 crore in week 3 and ₹106.5 crore in week 4. The film saw its first single-digit dip on Friday when it collected ₹8.75 crore and made ₹11.75 crore and ₹12.75 crore over the weekend. Collections dipped to single digits again on Monday, when it collected ₹4.75 crore, and then remained the same on Tuesday.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, with additional screenplay by Shivkumar V Panicker and Ojas Gautam. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil in supporting roles.

The first part of the two-part series depicts an anti-terror operation in which Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.