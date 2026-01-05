Vivek Agnihotri is mind-blown after watching Dhurandhar, proud of ‘God's own child’ Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to share his review of Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. Stating that he is mind-blown after watching the film and proud of Aditya for making it, Vivek listed out everything he liked about the ₹1200 crore grosser. Vivek Agnihotri was all praise for Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in his review.

Vivek Agnihotri’s review of Dhurandhar

Vivek stated that the first thing he did upon returning to India after two months was watch Dhurandhar. “Just landed back in India after two months and the first thing we did was watch @AdityaDharFilms Dhurandhar. Mind blown and proud are the only words that come to my mind.”

He added, “Anyone who knows what goes into making a film would understand what it takes to pull something like this off. The vision, the writing, the confidence, the belief in your own instinct… this kind of cinema doesn’t happen by chance.” He also praised the crew, particularly the production design, music and cinematography.

Praises performances and direction

Acknowledging how Akshaye Khanna garnered all the attention, Vivek wrote, “Performances… yes, some will obviously be more talked about. But the real victory of Dhurandhar is that even the smallest, most insignificant characters have delivered top-notch performances. Every face feels cast, directed, and placed with intention. Most importantly, every department is in rare sync, working as one organism. That kind of cohesion doesn’t happen by accident.”

He then praised Aditya and wrote, “That’s when you know it’s purely a writer/director’s film. @adityadharfilms, I’ve always admired your work, especially your sense of scale and design, but this is you operating on another level. I watched the film with genuine pride… proud of you, proud of the craft, proud of Indian cinema.” Vivek rounded off his review with, “You are blessed. Truly. God’s own child. More power to you. Keep going. Keep raising the bar. When the younger generation does work like this, Indian cinema moves forward. Simple. Bravo!”

Dhurandhar, which also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt, has become the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹800 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The film has crossed the ₹1200 crore mark worldwide.