Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh film soars past 1200 crore; beats KGF 2 lifetime haul

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 31: Another day and another milestone reached for Aditya Dhar’s record-breaking Dhurandhar. The spy thriller took exactly a month to scale the ₹1200-crore mark globally, a feat achieved by only five Indian films before it. In this process, it also became the 5th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, beating Yash’s all-time blockbuster KGF Chapter 2. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar saw good recovery at the domestic box office on its fifth weekend, earning over ₹33 crore net in three days. Its domestic collections now stand at a staggering ₹772.25 crore net ( ₹926.7 crore gross) after 31 days. The film is expected to see a significant drop in collections this Monday, but it remains the number one film at the Indian box office, having successfully countered the challenges of three releases: Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis, and the ill-fated Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Overseas, the film is on course to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films, having already earned $31 million in international territories. What makes this even more impressive is that Dhurandhar did not get a release in the Middle East due to a ban, which has hurt the film by reducing its overseas collections by at least $10 million. Despite that, Dhurandhar’s worldwide haul now stands at ₹1207 crore gross.

Dhurandhar beats KGF Chapter 2

On Sunday, Dhurandhar not only breached the ₹1200-crore barrier, but it also beat the final worldwide collections of the highest-grossing Kannada film ever, KGF Chapter 2. The Yash-starrer had grossed ₹1200 crore in 2022. Dhurandhar is now hot on the heels of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which earned ₹1230 crore in the same year.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.