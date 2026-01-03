Suriya, Jyotika call Dhurandhar ‘masterpiece’, praise Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna: ‘Deserving blockbuster’

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika have lauded Aditya Dhar's directorial film Dhurandhar, calling it a "masterpiece." Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Suriya shared a joint note saying they were "completely blown by" Aditya's craft. Suriya and Jyotika also praised R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Suriya and Jyotika have spoken about Dhurandhar.

Suriya and Jyotika praise Dhurandhar

Suriya also sent their love to the entire team. His note read, "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan - what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna (thumbs up) & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love, Suriya & Jo."

What celebs have been saying about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has received praises from celebrities including Preity Zinta, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Hrithik Roshan and Sobhita Dhulipala since its release in December last year.

About Dhurandhar's box office success

Dhurandhar has achieved huge box office success. It is now the 6th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, grossing ₹1167 crore worldwide in under a month. Adding to its growing list of milestones, Dhurandhar has also become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

About Dhurandhar, its sequel

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Manav Gohil, among others. It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.