Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar enters top 5 highest-grossing Indian films ever, beats Shah Rukh, Yash, Salman's biggest hits

The list of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time has a new entrant. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collections of Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 to enter the list. What is even more impressive is that Dhurandhar is still earning around ₹20 crore per day globally, and although the number will decrease on weekdays, the film still has enough legs to climb higher in the list. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar becomes the 5th highest-grossing Indian film

On Sunday, Dhurandhar added ₹12.75 crore net domestically and approximately $500,000 internationally to its kitty. This takes its worldwide total after 31 days to an impressive ₹1207 crore. This is more than the final collections of the 2022 blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, which earned ₹1200 crore worldwide. In the last week, Dhurandhar has also overtaken Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pathaan in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. This means Ranveer Singh has now beaten the collections of the biggest hits of stars like Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Salman Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Yash (KGF 2), and Ranbir Kapoor (Animal).

Now, only four films stand ahead of it - Aamir Khan’s Dangal, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and RRR, along with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

The top 5 highest-grossing Indian films

Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film ever, almost a decade after its release, with a worldwide gross of ₹2070 crore. However, over 60% of this gross came from its delayed release in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. At the second spot is SS Rajamouli’s era-defining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned ₹1788 crore in 2017. Allu Arjun’s 2024 blockbuster Pushpa 3: The Rise rounds up the top 3 with a ₹1742 worldwide gross.

S No Film Worldwide Gross 1 Dangal ₹ 2070 crore 2 Baahubali 2 ₹ 1788 crore 3 Pushpa 2 ₹ 1742 crore 4 RRR ₹ 1230 crore 5 Dhurandhar ₹ 1207 crore

These three films are beyond Dhurandhar's reach, which is still over ₹500 crore behind them, and may not have enough left in the tank to catch up. However, the film can still easily reach number 4 on the list. That spot is currently held by Rajamouli’s RRR, which grossed ₹1230 crore in 2022. Given its pace, Dhurandhar is likely to cross it by Wednesday.