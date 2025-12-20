Rakesh Bedi teases story of Dhurandhar sequel; defends the violence in film: ‘Vo kya seeti marne se mar jayega?’

Actor Rakesh Bedi is on a high following the success of Dhurandhar, which has grossed over ₹700 crore worldwide in just two weeks. The actor who plays Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the film says that nobody in the team expected this kind of response. “Every film comes with its own fate and a lot of things are responsible for its success,” he says in an interview with Hindustan Times. (Also Read: Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi reacts to criticism about him ‘kissing’ 20 year old Sara Arjun at event: ‘No ill intent’) Rakesh Bedi clicks a selfie with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar.

“I also think they played well with people’s psyches with no over-the-top promotions before release. It was a good gimmick that paid off because the audience was left in suspense,” he adds candidly. Rakesh talks to us about everything, from how he landed the role and the progression of his character in the film, to the upcoming sequel and the gore. Excerpts.

Playing Jameel Jamali in Uri to Dhurandhar

Rakesh had a scene in Aditya’s debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), as an ISI agent, which led to a full-blown role in Dhurandhar. “Aditya called me last year to offer me the role of Jameel, who has so much more to him. He’s going to be worse in the sequel, and it 100% gave me the chance to do something different. I’m in seventh heaven,” says the actor known for his comedic roles.

The villainous turn is something Rakesh longed for after being confined to playing comic roles for years, he says. “Somebody, at last, was trying to extract something else out of me. Aditya knew that in 50 years, there hadn’t been a month when I hadn’t performed on stage. He knew I had seen all colours of people in life to play this role that looks straight but isn’t. Jameel is cunning, scheming, sly… there are so many layers to him,” explains the actor.

Working with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun is also something Rakesh cherished. “I never met Ranveer before this film, but I have seen his work. He grew up seeing my shows and films and was really excited to work with me. Our scenes were filled with mutual consideration and respect, not just as actors, but people too,” says the actor, adding, “As for Akshaye, we discussed theatre and a lot of other things. Sara was in awe of everyone, but there’s an uncanny confidence about her.”

Dhurandhar 2 and its violence

Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and Rakesh says that there’s a lot more in store. “Despite fierce opposition from Rahman Dakait (Akshaye) and other political bigwigs, you’ve seen how Jameel has been able to place Hamza at the helm of affairs. Although now that he realises Hamza is working according to his fancy, he might pull his strings…he might pull the carpet also (laughs). I won’t tell you more than that,” he chuckles.

Dhurandhar has seen an outpouring of love and a smidge of criticism over the violence in the film, which involves driving hooks through people’s skin, crushing heads with weights and drowning them in a vat of broth. “Did Ram kill Ravan without any violence? Now there’s a villain who’s fierce, and people are terrified of him, of course, there’ll be violence on both sides, na?” reasons Rakesh, adding, “You’re not telling a story, you’re showing it. If you’re basing it on real events, it can’t be wrapped up in a day.”

Rakesh also states that Dhurandhar is the kind of film that doesn’t glorify violence but needs it to tell the story. “Vo kya seeti marne se mar jayega? (Can he be killed by a whistle?) One must understand that violence in the film serves a purpose. Even the way the villains kill their opponents in Lyari is scary. If you’re killing a man like that simply, what do you need Ranveer for? Mujhse hi marwa dete, main hi kar deta (Get him killed by me, I’d do it),”

Heralding change in Hindi cinema

Beyond love and criticism, Rakesh says that Dhurandhar is the kind of film that has woken the Mumbai film industry from a slumber. “I’ve been working for more than 45 years now in this industry, and I’ve seen it go into slumber every four to five years. We start churning out the same kind of love stories or war films because so-and-so made it. And then the industry is anaesthetised. Dhurandhar has now held every filmmaker by the shoulder and shaken them physically. Get up, boss, and do something worthwhile,” he rounds off.