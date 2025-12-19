Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh overtakes Rajinikanth's highest grosser in 2 weeks

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has had a great run since then. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now overtaken Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film, making almost ₹480 crore in India and more than ₹700 crore worldwide in two weeks. (Also Read: Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi reacts to criticism about him ‘kissing’ 20 year old Sara Arjun at event: ‘No ill intent’) Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in the Aditya Dhar film. (PTI)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, announced on Friday that the film has generated a domestic collection of ₹479.50 crore net in its first two weeks. After collecting ₹218 crore in its first week, the film surpassed its first week's collections. It collected ₹34.70 crore on Saturday, ₹53.70 crore on Sunday, ₹58.20 crore on Monday, ₹31.80 crore on Tuesday, ₹32.10 crore on Wednesday and ₹25.70 crore on Thursday.

Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar made ₹552.50 crore gross in India. With the ₹158 crore coming in from overseas, the film has a worldwide collection of ₹710.50 crore in two weeks. This means that Ranveer has beaten Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film 2.0. The film had a worldwide haul of ₹691 crore, with his second-highest-grossing film Jailer grossing ₹604.5 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar now eyes the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s PK, which stands at ₹792 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios have produced the film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.

The first instalment of the two-part series follows Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who’s later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrating a Baloch gang in Pakistan. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.