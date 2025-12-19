Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh overtakes Rajinikanth's highest grosser in 2 weeks

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 12:36 pm IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer was released in theatres on December 5 and has done exceedingly well.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has had a great run since then. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now overtaken Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film, making almost 480 crore in India and more than 700 crore worldwide in two weeks. (Also Read: Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi reacts to criticism about him ‘kissing’ 20 year old Sara Arjun at event: ‘No ill intent’)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in the Aditya Dhar film. (PTI)
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in the Aditya Dhar film. (PTI)

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection

Producers of Dhurandhar, Jio Studios, announced on Friday that the film has generated a domestic collection of 479.50 crore net in its first two weeks. After collecting 218 crore in its first week, the film surpassed its first week's collections. It collected 34.70 crore on Saturday, 53.70 crore on Sunday, 58.20 crore on Monday, 31.80 crore on Tuesday, 32.10 crore on Wednesday and 25.70 crore on Thursday.

Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar made 552.50 crore gross in India. With the 158 crore coming in from overseas, the film has a worldwide collection of 710.50 crore in two weeks. This means that Ranveer has beaten Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film 2.0. The film had a worldwide haul of 691 crore, with his second-highest-grossing film Jailer grossing 604.5 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar now eyes the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s PK, which stands at 792 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios have produced the film. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles.

The first instalment of the two-part series follows Ranveer’s Hamza Ali Mazari, who’s later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrating a Baloch gang in Pakistan. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh overtakes Rajinikanth's highest grosser in 2 weeks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On