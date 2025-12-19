Amitabh Bachchan hints grandson Agastya Nanda's Ikkis not postponed due to Dhurandhar but for ‘jyotish vidya'

Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut, has been postponed from its December 25th release. While many believed this was so it wouldn’t clash with Dhurandhar’s successful run or the other Christmas release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Amitabh hinted at a different reason for it. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will make his theatrical debut with Ikkis.

Amitabh Bachchan on Ikkis’s postponement

After it was announced that Ikkis was postponed, Amitabh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post a picture of him holding a T-shirt with the film’s name written on it. In the picture, he’s greeting a massive sea of fans, as is his Sunday ritual.

Posting the picture, he wrote, “T 5599 - IKKIS पहले पच्चीस (25) को थी, अब होगी छब्बीस ('26) , पहली (1) को; कुछ ज्योतिष विद्या वाले कहे, भाई ,शगुन है अच्छा, चले चलो, बस चले चलो !! (T 5599 - IKKIS was earlier on the twenty-fifth (25th), now it will be on the twenty-sixth ('26), the first (1st); Some astrologers say, brother, it is a good omen, let's go, just let's go!!)”

Ikkis’ postponement from December 25

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which is producing Ikkis, announced on Wednesday that the film’s release has been postponed from December 25 to January 1, 2026. Sharing a new poster of Agastya, they wrote, “This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghvan’s first war film.”

They added, “The true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026.” Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat also star in it. This is Agastya’s first theatrical release, as his debut film, The Archies (2023), was a Netflix release.

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, and the film has had a successful run, making ₹460 crore net just in India. Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s Karthik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be released next Thursday.