Abhishek Bachchan cheers for nephew Agastya Nanda ahead of Ikkis release: ‘Huge honour and responsibility’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has stepped up as a cheerleader for his nephew Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama Ikkis. Giving him a huge shoutout, Abhishek shared that Agastya has taken on a huge responsibility by portraying the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Agastya is son of Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband, Nikhil Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan cheers for Agastya

On Tuesday, Abhishek took to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to give him a shoutout, and praise the whole team behind bringing the story of Arun Khetarpal alive on the big screen.

Re-posting a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ikkis, Abhishek wrote, “Agastya, this is a huge honour and responsibility!!”

Abhishek said he is hoping for the audiences to embrace Agastya wholeheartedly and extend their love to the film as well.

“A huge hero of our nation. I am sure you have given him the respect, valour and dignity he truly deserves. You are an immensely sincere actor and your dedication to portraying Arun ji is so commendable. May God and the audiences bless you. #KeepFighting TheGoodFight,” Abhishek added.

Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda also cheered for her brother. She took to Instagram and wrote, “This Vijay Diwas we remember & honour India’s hero, 2nd Lt. Arun Khetarpal - at 21 he did what most cannot do in a lifetime, reminding us that you are never too young to change the world!

“Arun didn’t just defend our nation; he left behind an example for every young Indian to rise and stand for something bigger. Today his legacy and story reaches a new generation of Indians, reminding us that the future of India is brave, bold & unstoppable,” she added.

About Ikkis

Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Dharmendra playing the older Arun Khetarpal, marking the legendary actor’s final on-screen appearance after his demise. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai.

Ikkis is set to release on December 25. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in prominent roles.