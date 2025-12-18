Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film zooms past 450 crore; beats week 1 haul

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 07:06 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14 (updated live): Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer shows little to no signs of slowing down. 

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14 (updated live): Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 and shows little to no signs of slowing down. However, the film is performing well even in its second week and has crossed the 450 crore mark in 14 days. The action spy film has also beaten Pushpa 2’s second-week record. Here’s how.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 14: Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan in a still from the film.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14 @ 7 PM

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected 14.85 crore as of 7 PM on its second Thursday. The film’s domestic total stands at 452.1 crore net in India. The film had earned 207.25 crore in its first week and has surpassed that amount in its second week.

Dhurandhar has shown a minute to no dip through its second week, earning between 58 crore and 25 crore through the week. It crossed the 200 crore mark in five days, beating Pushpa 2’s record of collecting 196.50 crore in Hindi in seven days in week 2. Dhurandhar has collected more than 240 crore in the second week.

Dhurandhar has beaten Pushpa 2 ( 196.50 crore), Chhaava ( 180.25 crore), Baahubali 2 ( 143.25 crore) and Stree 2’s ( 141.40 crore) week 2 collections by making 230 crore in just six days.

About Dhurandhar

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film also stars Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles. Based on real-life incidents, it tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang. The film’s sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

