Saumya Tandon hails Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh as a ‘mature’ actor: ‘Everyone's talking about Akshaye Khanna but…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has surpassed the ₹400 crore mark in India by today. The film’s cast is all anybody seems to be able to talk about, especially Akshaye Khanna. Talking to Radio City, Saumya Tandon, who played his wife in the film, however, mentioned that she thinks Ranveer Singh’s performance deserves applause too. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: R Madhavan reshares meme of ‘true cinephiles’ enjoying his performance in Dhurandhar over Akshaye Khanna's) Saumya Tandon shared the screen with Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Saumya Tandon on Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar

Saumya was all praise for the Dhurandhar team, by stating that the film is for the ‘brave’ and the ‘biggest of them all’ is Aditya. She then said, “I also want to say one more thing. Everybody’s talking about Akshaye, but I have to tell you, I love Ranveer in that movie.”

Elaborating on what she means, Saumya said, “Because, you know, the silent parts? Being a superstar, being a hero. He’s standing behind and giving the stage to Akshaye to do all those nuances. He’s very subtly standing behind as an actor and staying silent. I think it’s the sign of a very mature artist.”

Fans seemed to agree with Saumya, based on the comments under the post. “Absolutely true,” wrote one, while another commented, “The whole cast did soo well! EVERYBODY! And Ranveer Singh toh.” A fan even wrote, “Very true without Ranveer this wouldn’t have been possible.” Another wrote, “Very well said about Ranveer felt the same about him such a secure person and such a commitment to the character.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye played Rehman Dakait in the film, while Saumya played his wife, Ulfat Hasin. Ranveer plays the spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi alias Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates his gang.