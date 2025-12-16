Ameesha Patel praises Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, says: ‘Proud of you for slapping all with ur performances, not PR’

Actor Ameesha Patel has been showering praises and love on Akshaye Khanna for his performance in his blockbuster film Dhurandhar. Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ameesha criticised those who found "their long lost love for" Akshaye. Ameesha Patel has been sharing posts after watching Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Ameesha Patel hails Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar

Ameesha Patel said that she is proud of Akshaye "for slapping all with ur performances and not PR." She tweeted, "If u want to trend on social media, then talk about AKHSAY KHANNA. If u want ur film to run, then let’s take AKSHAY KHANNA."

She added, “. .. seems like Brand AKSHAY has finally opened the eyes of all who were blind for so many years and all seem to suddenly find their long lost love for him (thumbs up emoji) proud of u Akshu for slapping all with ur performances n not PR.”

Ameesha's recent praise for Akshay

Recently, Ameesha shared a throwback photo with Akshaye on Instagram. A part of her note read, "I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year !! That’s AKSHU !! Humble n unaffected !!"

Critics, celebrities, fans and moviegoers have been praising Akshaye's performance in Dhurandhar. Akshaye essayed the role of real-life gangster Rehman Dakait in the film. Actor Adivi Sesh praised Akshaye and called him his favourite in the film. A part of his tweet read, "Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from @RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan Garu. My favourite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience. I’ll be watching it again soon."

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It released on December 5 and has amassed over ₹330 crore at the domestic box office.

In the film, Ranveer Singh stars as undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari, R Madhavan as Indian spymaster Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, a character inspired by terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri. The film is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.