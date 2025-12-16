Shraddha Kapoor says Dhurandhar succeeded despite negative PR, manufactured controversies; tells Aditya Dhar to...

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has created a stir at the box office and has been earning praise not only from audiences but also from several Indian celebrities. From Vicky Kaushal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, everyone seems spellbound by the spy thriller. Adding to the list is Shraddha Kapoor, who not only praised the film but also asked Aditya to prepone the sequel, expressing her excitement. Shraddha Kapoor heaps praise on Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Shraddha Kapoor heaps praise on Dhurandhar

On Monday, Shraddha took to Instagram to share her review of Dhurandhar. She wrote on the first slide, “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar,” adding on the second slide, “and then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati (had I not had a shoot in the morning, I would have gone again to watch the film). Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema 🚀.”

She further added, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.” In response, Aditya sent lots of love to Shraddha for her glowing review.

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller draws inspiration from real-life incidents and tells the story of a spy who infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang in Lyari, Pakistan, not only to dismantle the gang but also to provide Indian officials at RAW with crucial details about their dealings with the ISI, in an effort to curb terrorism.

The film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles, along with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles, has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just 10 days and continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Expressing his gratitude amid the film’s success, Ranveer penned a note on Instagram that read, “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… lekin filhal… nazar aur sabr” (Fate has a very beautiful habit — it changes when the time is right, but for now… patience and perspective).

Meanwhile, the sequel to Dhurandhar is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-Ups.