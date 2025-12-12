Vicky Kaushal applauds Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar, gives shout out to Aditya Dhar: ‘Supremely engaging’

Actor Vicky Kaushal has added his voice to the chorus of praise surrounding Dhurandhar by becoming the latest Bollywood star to laud the film. The actor shared a glowing review of the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer, calling it “supremely engaging” and praising the team for delivering a compelling cinematic experience. Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the terror networks based in Lyari.

Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to Dhurandhar team

Early on Friday, Vicky took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar after watching the film. He penned a brief review, giving fans a glimpse of his reaction and adding his voice to the growing conversation around the movie.

Reposting a poster of the film featuring Ranveer, Vicky penned a note praising director Aditya Dhar for crafting a story with conviction and finesse. “@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off,” he wrote.

Giving shoutout to all the cast members including Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan, Vicky added, “Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved.”

Vicky Kaushal's Insta Story

For the unversed, Vicky has worked with Aditya in 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.

In fact, one of the fan theories around Dhurandhar involves speculations that the film is linked to director 2019 hit Uri. In Dhurandhar, Ranveer plays Hamza, a man picked by Indian intelligence chief (R Madhavan) to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film’s climax reveals that Ranveer’s Hamza is actually a convict named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was given a chance to redeem himself through this mission.

The name has some significance, though. In Uri, a dialogue between the characters of Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari reveals that her character’s husband was Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who was killed in action during an operation.

In the last few days, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani and many more stars showered praise Dhurandhar through their social media accounts. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but viewers have universally praised it.

About Dhurandhar

The spy thriller is set in Pakistan. It features Ranveer as an Indian spy who infiltrates the terror networks based in Lyari. The storyline explores espionage, crime, and intelligence operations. It also stars Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The thriller opened to an explosive response at the box office. So far, the film has collected over ₹177.74 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. A sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.