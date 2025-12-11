Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 7 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, inches towards 200 crore

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 08:10 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has scored big numbers even on weekdays. The film was released on December 5.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Upon release, the film has set the box office on fire, with positive word-of-mouth reception from viewers, making it the toast of social media. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is on track to cross the 200 crore mark in India within its first week of release.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.
Dhurandhar box office update

The makers had shared on their official X account that Dhurandhar collected 29.20 crore on Thursday. Now, as per the latest update on Sacnilk, it seems that the film will perform quite well even on Friday. By 8 PM, Dhurandhar minted 18.22 crore on its seventh day of release, taking the grand total to a staggering 198.47 crore. The film is expected to cross the 200 crore mark by the end of the day.

Dhurandhar has already beaten the lifetime haul of big Bollywood releases like Sikandar ( 109.83 crore), Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ( 153.55 crore), and now, Raid 2 ( 173.05 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has noted thatthe film's impressive performance will bring about a change in the film industry. Taking to his X account on X, he wrote, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.

