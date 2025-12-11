Dhurandhar box office collection day 7 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film is unstoppable, inches towards ₹200 crore
Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: The Ranveer Singh-starrer has scored big numbers even on weekdays. The film was released on December 5.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Upon release, the film has set the box office on fire, with positive word-of-mouth reception from viewers, making it the toast of social media. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is on track to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India within its first week of release.
Dhurandhar box office update
The makers had shared on their official X account that Dhurandhar collected ₹29.20 crore on Thursday. Now, as per the latest update on Sacnilk, it seems that the film will perform quite well even on Friday. By 8 PM, Dhurandhar minted ₹ 18.22 crore on its seventh day of release, taking the grand total to a staggering ₹198.47 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore mark by the end of the day.
Dhurandhar has already beaten the lifetime haul of big Bollywood releases like Sikandar ( ₹109.83 crore), Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ( ₹153.55 crore), and now, Raid 2 ( ₹173.05 crore).
About Dhurandhar
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has noted thatthe film's impressive performance will bring about a change in the film industry. Taking to his X account on X, he wrote, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.
