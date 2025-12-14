Here’s what Aditya Dhar said to wife Yami Gautam after watching her film Haq

Actor Yami Gautam has shared that her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, continues to be her biggest pillar of support on the professional front. The actor revealed that she always looks forward to his feedback on her work, adding that he had nothing but praise for her after watching her latest release, Haq. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami on Aditya

In an interview with Mid-day India, Yami spoke about being a mother, her husband and Aditya as a father. She admitted that Aditya shares the load by being a hands-on father, and encourages her to continue working.

“When he saw Haq he said some of the nicest things to me. I always look forward to his feedback on my work as an actor. Being a mother is a blessing in my life but I must work as I want to,” Yami said.

Talking about resuming work after motherhood, Yami shared, “Initially, there was a feeling of mom-guilt (because I was) resuming work so soon. But my mother had told me to not allow the sentiment of motherhood hold me back as I have worked hard all my life (to be) an independent woman.”

Yami and Aditya first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Aditya helmed the film and Yami played a pivotal role. What began as a quiet friendship gradually evolved into a deep connection. After months of keeping their bond private, Yami and Aditya surprised fans by announcing their wedding in June 2021. Their relationship reached another beautiful milestone in 2024 with the birth of their son, Vedavid.

About Haq

It is directed by Suparn Varma. The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh in key roles, alongside Yami and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, seeking a stay on the release of the film. It was released in theatres on November 7.

Meanwhile, Aditya is enjoying the success of his latest release Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The film was released on December 5, and is inching close to crossing ₹300 crore at the box office in India.