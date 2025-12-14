Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal reveals engagement to Gabriella Demetriades, drops hint about marriage plan: ‘Who knows’

After six years together and sharing two sons, Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal has taken his relationship with Gabriella Demetriades to the next level by getting engaged. In a candid moment, he even revealed the cheeky reason he first pursued her: because she was “hot.” Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a relationship for several years.

Arjun Rampal is engaged

Arjun gave a peek into his romance with Gabriella when the couple joined Rhea Chakraborty for an episode of her podcast. The teaser of the episode was released on Saturday where they were seen talking about their love story, marriage, and family.

In the clip, Gabriella candidly confessed, “We’re not married now, but who knows?”. To this, Arjun, “But we are engaged!”, which left Rhea surprised. “We just broke it on your show,” Arjun added.

In the teaser, they are also seen looking back at their love story, with Gabriella sharing that she hadn’t approached Arjun because of his looks and hoped he hadn’t done the same.

“No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness,” Arjun said.

Gabriella also reflected on how parenthood has changed her understanding of love. “Your love comes with conditions, it’s like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?” she said.

About Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years. They met through mutual friends in 2018 and started dating after a few months. The couple welcomed Arik in 2019. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their second son, a baby boy, in July 2023. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with Mehr.

Arjun Rampal’s recent project

Arjun Rampal is enjoying the successful run of his film Dhurandhar, in which he features as Major Iqbal. The spy thriller Dhurandhar opened to an explosive response at the box office. The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centres, giving the industry a much-needed boost during the final quarter of the year. So far, the film has collected over ₹290 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.