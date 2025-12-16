Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
R Madhavan reshares meme of ‘true cinephiles’ enjoying his performance in Dhurandhar over Akshaye Khanna's

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 05:52 pm IST

Actor R Madhavan re-shared a meme that compares his performance in Dhurandhar to Akshaye Khanna's. Take a look. 

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been praised for numerous elements since its release, including the performances of its cast. While Akshaye Khanna’s moments from the film, particularly his dance to Flipperachi’s FA9LA, have gone viral, R Madhavan re-shared a meme that compared his performance to Akshaye’s. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sparks memes of Indian spies failing in Pakistan due to desi habits: ‘Videsh me bhi sanskar’)

R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna played key roles in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
R Madhavan re-shares meme comparing his performance to Akshaye Khanna’s

Madhavan recently re-shared a meme on his X (formerly Twitter) account that uses a famous scene from the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari to make a point. It shows Madhavan standing on the sidelines as Akshaye receives all the love from the crowd. But when he looks up, ‘true cinephiles’ can be seen tipping a hat to his performance and his ‘remarkable transformation on screen’. Madhavan re-shared the meme on his account without adding anything to it.

A screengrab of the meme R Madhavan re-posted about him and Akshaye Khanna.
“Meanwhile Rakesh Bedi,” wrote one X user in the comments of the meme, pointing out that he had also performed well. “He acted so well that people don’t even realised that he was R. madhavan,” wrote another. One fan hoped, “He will get his due in the second part. Hopefully Rakesh Bedi too.” Some wondered if people were overlooking Arjun Rampal’s performance, too. “Fact that, Akshay khanna really brilliant,” defended one person.

About Dhurandhar

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, in the film, while Akshaye plays Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch gang.

The film tells the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer, infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to relay sensitive information to India. Dhurandhar received a good response from the audience upon its release and has collected 552.70 crore at the box office worldwide in 10 days.

