Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sparks memes of Indian spies failing in Pakistan due to desi habits: ‘Videsh me bhi sanskar’

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has since crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. The film and Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, have now sparked numerous memes where influencers pretend to be spies in Pakistan, only to be exposed by their Indian habits. Take a look. (Also Read: Internet loses it over old meme reference in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Had me in splits’) The 'day 1 as a spy in Pakistan memes' show influencers unable to let go of their Indian habits.

What is the ‘day 1 as a spy in Pakistan’ meme?

Numerous influencers on Instagram and YouTube have made meme videos where they pretend to be a character in Dhurandhar, more often than not, Hamza. They integrate well in Pakistani society for their maksad (goal), only for their very Indian habits to give them away.

One hilarious video shows influencer Saloni Gaur handing over some papers to a Pakistani, only to be exposed as an Indian by how she reacts when they fall down. Another video by Kishore shows a spy dancing along to Flipperachi’s FA9LA, but getting exposed when he gives in to the superstition of not waking up on his left side.

An influencer on a page named Funcho, run by Dhruv and Shyam, even posted a video of him doing a pranam and touching feet after greeting a Pakistani. Another video by Mandy shows him facing death due to the way he touches his chest and kisses his finger in typical desi fashion after shaking hands with another person.

“Aadat se majboor (force of habit),” joked creator Diljeet Varshney, who is revealed to be an Indian spy due to saying “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar (This time, it’s Modi’s governance),” in enthusiasm.

Internet reacts

The internet thought these spy memes sparked were Dhurandhar were hilarious. “Mean while mom is soo happy, ladka videsh janeke bad bhi sanskar nahi bhula. (Meanwhile, his mom is so happy because he hasn’t forgotten traditions even after doing abroad),” joked one Redditor in reaction.

Another wrote, “Finally a good meme, which is not cringe.” “I love how both the nations find it funny,” wrote one Instagrammer, while another commented, “Assalam pranam,” as a joke. One person even joked, “Spy training from online classes be like..” Another wrote, “Spy agent name - tulsi das khan.”

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film received mixed reviews from critics but has done well at the box office.