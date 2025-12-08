Meet Flipperachi, man behind 'new Jamal Kudu', viral Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar song that's got entire India vibing

If it was Jamal Kudu for Bobby Deol, it seems it’s Fa9la for Akshaye Khanna. The song is the background score for Akshaye Khanna’s now-viral entry song in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The way the song sets the character up, along with Akshaye’s unrestrained performance on it, has turned the moment into one of the best in Indian cinema in recent times. And the man behind it is one of the leading lights in Arab hip-hop. Akshaye Khanna dances to Fa9la by Flipperachi in Dhurandhar.

What is Fa9la?

Fa9la is a hip-hop track in the distinct Khaleeji style, performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The 2024 song was used by composer Shashwat Sachdev in Dhurandhar, setting the tone for Akshaye’s dangerous yet debonair Rehman Dakait. The song was originally released last year and amassed 7 million views on YouTube.

It gained a new fan base in India after its release in Dhurandhar, which premiered in theatres this Friday. After the song went viral, with many using it on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, Jio and Ranveer Singh released the film version on social media and YouTube. Ranveer, admittedly a fan of the song, even used it on his Instagram account for a separate post on Sunday.

Who is Flipperachi?

Flipperachi, real name Hussam Aseem, is a Bahraini rapper regarded as one of the most promising young voices in Arab hip-hop. According to his profile on LastFM, Flipp discovered his passion for music at 12, and developed his rap style as a teenager. In 2003, he began his professional career. Over the years, he has collaborated with artists from around the world. The winner of the Bahraini Artist of the Year award in 2024, some of Flipperachi's biggest hits include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha and Nayda.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer in the lead, alongside Akshaye, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Despite mixed reviews, the film has built a positive word of mouth among the viewers, earning ₹152 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend.