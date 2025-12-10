Internet loses it over old meme reference in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: ‘Had me in splits’

Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is set in Lyari, Pakistan, and explores serious topics such as terrorism, crime cartels, and political tensions. However, it appears that someone on the film’s team decided to sneak in an old meme reference that has left the internet in stitches. Take a look. A biryani and chai shop in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is named Washma Butt.

What is the Washma Butt meme?

One meme that circulated on the internet a while ago featured a social media account from Islamabad named Washma Butt. The reply to the name that sounds like ‘wash my butt’ was “Wash it yourself.” Over time, numerous such memes emerged, with Washma Butt’s ‘account’ seemingly appearing everywhere, from Lahore to Islamabad. There was even a discussion on 9gag in 2019 about whether the name in the meme was even real, with one person clarifying, “Butt is a real family name in Pakistan. But Washma is not a real name.”

Dhurandhar’s Washma Butt meme

There is a pivotal scene in Dhurandhar when Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, first arrives in Lyari. He goes to a biryani and chai shop run by Gaurav Gera’s character, Mohammad Aalam. The camera pans to the name of the shop, which is Washma Butt. While the scenes surrounding the shot are sombre, the internet couldn’t help but laugh at the reference. Soon, social media was flooded with screenshots of the shop’s name, with people commenting on how the Dhurandhar team was clearly keyed into the meme.

Internet reacts to Dhurandhar meme

One Instagram user posted both the screenshot from the film and the meme, writing, “Only legends know (sobbing emoji).” Another wrote, “In Dhurandhar there is a scene where Ranveer singh goes to a tea shop with his juice shop employer. The name of the year shop is "Washma Butt". Aditya Dhar i see what u did here.” An X user claimed it made him chuckle, “A very funny and subtle aspect in #Dhurandar is name of a shop that reads WASHMA BUTT. This had me in splits.” One thought, “it was obviously done on purpose and most likely taken from this old meme.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film draws inspiration from real-life covert operations.