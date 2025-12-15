Rishab Shetty says he's uncomfortable with mimicking of daivas in 1st statement after Ranveer Singh controversy

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa earlier this month, Ranveer Singh courted controversy when he mimicked the daivas on stage. In his first statement since the incident, Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty spoke about people mimicking daivas at an event by Behindwoods in Chennai. Here’s what he said. Rishab Shetty had warned Ranveer Singh not to mimic the daivas at IFFI.

Rishab Shetty says people mimicking daivas not okay

Without naming Ranveer, Rishab spoke on stage about how there’s always a risk when making a film like Kantara, that culture and tradition may be reduced to pop culture. He stated that as a filmmaker, he took the guidance of several elders to ensure that everything was portrayed with respect.

However, once a film like that releases, people tend to mimic it, he said. Rishab also added, “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us.”

Rishab got candid about how he feels bad when he sees the daivas being ‘mimicked or mocked’ despite the film’s team requesting otherwise.

Ranveer Singh’s apology after the controversy

Controversy broke out when Ranveer met Rishab at IFFI and mimicked the daivas while speaking to him about Kantara. He did it twice, once near Rishab and again on stage, despite the Kannada actor-filmmaker asking him not to.

When people called out Ranveer for what was taken as a mockery of the daivas, his statement on Instagram read, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

The actor added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.” Rishab’s Kantara (2022) and Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) are the highest-grossing Kannada films after KGF: Chapter 2. Ranveer’s Dhurandhar is running in theatres and is one of the highest-grossing films of the year.