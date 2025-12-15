Search
Dhurandhar box office collection day 11 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film won't slow down, reaches 360 crore, beats PK

Dhurandhar box office collection day 11 (updated live): The Ranveer Singh film is holding strong on Monday after a manic second Sunday.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has managed to make sure Bollywood will end 2025 on a high note. The film saw an astonishing rise in collections during its second weekend at the box office, adding a staggering 144 crore in India alone. On Monday, the film sailed through another Monday test, making sure its collections do not drop significantly.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's film is refusing to slow down.
Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar had a manic second Sunday, minting 58 crore net in India on the day, to close its second weekend with domestic earnings of 143.50 crore. Not only was this a dramatic 40% increase from the first weekend, but it also ensured the film crossed 350 crore net domestic collections in just 10 days.

On Monday, Dhurandhar continued its hot streak. According to Sacnilk, by 7 PM on Monday, the film had earned 16.55 crore net in India, registering healthy occupancy in both the morning (22%) and afternoon shows (40%). Given the momentum, the film is likely to defy logic and see a drop of under 70%, a big achievement for a mega film. Dhurandhar’s domestic collection now stands at 367.3 crore net.

Dhurandhar surpasses PK, Saiyaara

By Monday, Dhurandhar had established itself as the 8th-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the domestic market in the all-time list, behind Dangal and Animal. The film easily surpassed the domestic collections of big hits like Sanju, PK, and Saiyaara, which earned 342 crore, 341 crore, and 330 crore, respectively.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar sees Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari, in order to dismantle their support for ISI’s terror network. The film has been praised for its performances, particularly those of Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi. The Aditya Dhar-directed film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. A sequel, which concludes the story, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

Follow Us On