Hrithik Roshan cheers for Agastya Nanda, says he cannot wait to watch Ikkis

Hrithik Roshan is thoroughly impressed with the newly released trailer of Ikkis. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share his excitement, praising both the film and its young leads Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. Hrithik Roshan has loved Ikkis trailer showcasing Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Hrithik Roshan praises Ikkis trailer

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to share his views on the trailer. Hrithik wrote, “I just loved the trailer of Ikkis. Agastya man, you got me cheering for you. Loved your intensity and vulnerability. You have it!” he wrote. Hrithik also applauded director Sriram Raghavan, adding, “Sriram Raghavan is killing it. Good luck Simar and the entire cast! I'm waiting to watch it! Keep going Maddock Films.”

A screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story.

The film marks a significant milestone for two emerging talents making their big-screen debuts. Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, steps into the spotlight as he continues his steady rise in the industry after his OTT debut. Meanwhile, Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece, makes her cinematic debut, having already captured attention with her uncle’s heartfelt blessing ahead of the film's release.

About Ikkis

Ikkis tells the remarkable story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Dharmendra playing the older Arun Khetarpal, marking the legendary actor’s final on-screen appearance after his demise.

The cast also includes Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Raaz. Backed by Maddock Films, Ikkis promises a gripping retelling of a true hero’s sacrifice and is set to bring both emotion and intensity to the big screen.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 25.