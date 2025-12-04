Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia to debut with Ikkis; actor shares emotional message for his ‘little Simi’

But beyond the cinematic excitement, the film holds special meaning for the Kumar–Bhatia family. For the uninformed, Simar is veteran actor Akshay Kumar’s niece, the daughter of his sister Alka Bhatia. As she gets ready for her big-screen debut, her proud uncle couldn’t contain his emotions.

As the much-anticipated Ikkis gears up for its release, Akshay Kumar is one proud uncle. A new song from the movie, Sitare , sung by Arijit Singh, dropped yesterday. Its release also marks the beginning of the film’s promotional tour, with videos of the actors talking about the film and their roles circulating on social media. Starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and debutante Simar Bhatia, the movie has already drawn praise for its heartfelt storytelling and stirring performances.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay wrote: “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it.”

The actor went on to share words of encouragement, rooted in his family’s values: “Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho.” He ended his note with affection and pride: “I’m so proud of you beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … but to me you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev.”

A proud debut in a powerful story Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis follows the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal — India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Agastya Nanda plays the fearless 21-year-old soldier who fought valiantly during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The trailer traces his journey from military training to his final act of courage on the battlefield, offering glimpses of a stirring tribute to bravery and sacrifice.

Adding to the film’s emotional weight, Ikkis also features late veteran actor Dharmendra in his final screen appearance as Arun’s father. The film, which releases in theatres on December 25, has already generated significant buzz, not just for its story but also for the performances of its young leads.

Akshay is Simar's biggest fan Earlier, just after the trailer launch, Akshay had shared his first heartfelt post: “My little Simi’s not so little anymore… from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! @simarbhatia18 And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success.”

The message was soon followed by congratulatory notes from Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Suhana Khan — a clear sign that Bollywood is rallying behind the film’s fresh talent. Catch the film in theatres on December 25.