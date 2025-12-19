Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi reacts to criticism about him ‘kissing’ 20 year old Sara Arjun at event: ‘No ill intent’

In Aditya Dhar’s recent hit Dhurandhar, 71-year-old Rakesh Bedi played the cunning politician Jameel Jamali. 20-year-old Sara Arjun played his spirited daughter Yalina Jamali. A moment between them at the film's trailer launch in November continues to receive criticism more than a month later. When Rakesh leaned in to greet Sara on stage, the internet claims that it looks like he’s kissing her shoulder. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rakesh addresses it and says, “It’s so stupid.” Rakesh Bedi played Jameel Jamali, while Sara Arjun played his daughter Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. A moment between them at the teaser launch is being questioned online.

‘Sara plays my daughter, is less than half my age’

When the incident is brought up, Rakesh does not hesitate to point out that he shares a fatherly rapport with Sara that people seem to have taken out of context. “Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen,” says an incensed Rakesh.

The actor says that even on the day of the event, he met her with the same affection, only for it to be twisted into something else entirely. “It was no different that day, but people are not seeing the affection there. The affection of an elderly man towards a young girl. Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho (What can you do when people perceive it wrongly)?” he reasons.

‘Sara’s parents were there, why would I do that?’

Rakesh also points out that Sara’s parents, actor Raj Arjun and Sanya, were present at the Dhurandhar teaser launch. “Why would I kiss her with ill intent publicly on a stage? I mean, her parents were there. People are just crazy when they claim these things. They just need to create an issue out of nothing on social media,” says the actor.

As much as Rakesh was criticised for it online, there were also people who watched him growing up in Shrimaan Shrimati or Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! who defended him fiercely. “I tell you, I am not safeguarding myself. My voluminous body of work, which has touched people, is doing it for me. I recently went to a dinner with friends, and a lady approached me. Her son is physically and mentally challenged, but he loves my work and can comprehend it. That speaks more for me than anything will,” he rounds off.