Aasif Sheikh opens up about playing over 35 female roles in Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain:' It's not about gender but craft'

Aasif Sheikh, widely known for his role as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in one of the long-running sitcoms, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has become one of Indian television’s most versatile performers. With a career defined by adaptability and range, the actor has portrayed over 350 different characters on the show, more than 35 of them female, spanning ages 21 to 80. Aasif Sheikh has portrayed over 350 characters, including 35 female roles in his TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Aasif Sheikh on playing 35 female characters

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Aasif opened up about the immense preparation that goes into each role and how gender has never been a factor in his approach to a character.

“When Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai began, a lot of thought went into developing my roles. Gradually, the writers started experimenting more, and the audience really embraced it. I’m grateful to my directors and writers who trusted me. So far, I’ve played over 35 female roles. To me, a character is simply a character. It doesn’t matter if it’s male or female, what matters is authenticity. It’s not about gender, it’s about craft,” Aasif said.

Explaining his process, he said the team starts with research and references, then sketches the character, followed by costume and makeup tests. While he admits playing women requires significantly more effort, especially with elaborate costumes and makeup, he enjoys the challenge.

“Once the look is locked, we work on the voice, attitude, and body language. Then I step into the scene. One of the roles took almost two and a half hours to get ready. And when shoots go on for days in that look, it demands real patience. But I enjoy doing it,” he added.

About Aasif Sheikh's career

Aasif Sheikh's career spans more than four decades in theatre, television, and film. He made his TV debut in Hum Log in the mid‑1980s and later appeared in serials like Chandrakanta, Yug, and Yes Boss.

In cinema, he has had character roles in films such as Karan Arjun, Bharat and various others. His breakout success on TV came with the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, where he was even recognised by the World Book of Records for portraying over 300 characters in a single running show. Known for his versatility, Aasif continues to be an influential presence in Indian television.