Ram Charan doubles down on Peddi release date amid competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Dacoit, The Paradise

Actor Ram Charan attended an event for Roshan Meka’s upcoming film Champion in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. While there, the actor was asked to provide updates on his upcoming sports drama, Peddi, and he confirmed the March 2026 release date amid rumours of postponement. The film will see tough competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Dacoit and The Paradise. (Also Read: Dacoit teaser: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur play desi Bonnie and Clyde, there's a fun Nagarjuna reference. Watch) Ram Charan plays a cricketer in Buchi Babu Sana's rustic drama film Peddi.

Ram Charan confirms the March 2026 release date for Peddi

Recently, there were rumours that Ram’s film with Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi, will not be released as planned. While the film’s team already confirmed that the film will hit screens as planned, the actor doubled down on it. When asked to give an update on it, he said, “Shooting is going on for Peddi. It will be released on March 27. Next, there’s Champion, after that Sankranthi movies are releasing, and after that we will squeeze in somewhere.” This comes days after there was talk that shooting for the film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, might not be wrapped on time.

Other big releases lined up for March 2026

As of December 2025, five films are scheduled for release in March 2026. Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit screens on March 19. Interestingly, Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Dacoit and Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are also scheduled to release on the same day. Srikanth Odela’s Nani, Raghav Juyal and Mohan Babu-starrer The Paradise is scheduled for release on March 26, a day before Peddi’s release.

Dacoit was supposed to be released on Christmas, but on Thursday, the film’s team released a new teaser announcing a March release. At the launch, producer Supriya Yarlagadda was asked about competition from the other films and the choice of release date. “It’s the summer, so I hope every film releasing then does well. Memu aithe sureshot (We’re confident),” she said.