Dacoit teaser: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur play desi Bonnie and Clyde, there's a fun Nagarjuna reference. Watch

Dacoit teaser: The teaser for Shaneil Deo’s Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit was released on Thursday. The film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap in a lead role in his Telugu debut, was released a day after Sesh’s birthday. The teaser hints at Sesh and Mrunal playing a desi Bonnie and Clyde and comes with a fun reference to Nagarjuna. Dacoit teaser: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh play the leads in the Shaneil Deo film.

Dacoit teaser shows Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur in action mode

The teaser of Dacoit hints at a fractured love story between Sesh and Mrunal’s characters. It begins with Sesh discussing with a friend how Mrunal has agreed to go along with his plan. But once he propositions her, the teaser shifts to action mode with Mrunal taking the wheel, literally. The two play robbers on a heist.

A remixed version of Kanne Pettaro from Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya’s hit 1994 film Hello Brother plays in the background as bullets fly and chaos is unleashed. Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil also feature in it.

“Will be seated,” wrote one fan reacting to Dacoit's teaser. Another wrote, “Waaah! Em teaser cut anna..Nee slang adhiripoindhi anna (What a teaser cut brother. Love your slang),” wrote another, referring to Sesh's rustic slang. “Looks intense, need popcorn,” commented one excited fan, while another wrote, “Mrunal is back.”

About Dacoit

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Sesh and Shaneil wrote the story and screenplay, with Abburi Ravi penning the dialogues. Bheems Ceciroleo is the music composer, and Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer.

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla star in Dacoit. The film is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Ugadi. The film was initially scheduled for a Christmas release and was to star Shruti Haasan in the lead role alongside Sesh.

After Shruti walked out of the project, Sesh put rumours of a rift with her to rest on Rajesh Manne’s podcast, stating, “There’s no big controversy behind it.” He also stated that she walked out due to creative differences.