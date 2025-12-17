Is Sobhita Dhulipala pregnant and expecting 1st baby with Naga Chaitanya? Nagarjuna says this

Ever since Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya married in December 2024, there have been rumours that the couple is expecting a child. While they have usually remained mum, these rumours resurfaced recently with reports claiming that Sobhita is pregnant. Nagarjuna was asked by Suman TV if he was about to become a grandfather soon. Here’s how he responded. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December 2024 in the presence of their families.

Nagarjuna says this about becoming grandfather

Nagarjuna was asked if it’s true that he’s ‘getting a promotion from father to grandfather’. At first, the actor paused to consider the question, then laughed it off awkwardly and tried to walk away. When asked again if there was any truth to the rumours swirling on social media, Nagarjuna responded, “I’ll let you know when the time is right,” with a smile. While the actor didn’t confirm or deny it, congratulatory messages began pouring in for the family.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage

Rumours first surfaced in 2022 that Chaitanya and Sobhita were dating after she was spotted at his home in Hyderabad. These grew stronger with sightings of the couple in London during a vacation. The couple stayed mum, only making their relationship official after their engagement in August 2024. They married at Annapurna Studios on December 4 of the same year in the presence of their loved ones.

Previous marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whom he met on the set of their 2010 hit, Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple dated on and off for a few years before marrying in 2017. However, after months of rumours, the couple confirmed that they parted ways in 2021 ahead of their wedding anniversary. Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a low-key wedding on December 1 this year in Coimbatore.

Recent work

Sobhita was last seen in the 2024 films Monkey Man and Love Sitara. Before that, she starred in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films and the JioHotstar web series, The Night Manager. Chaitanya last starred in Thandel this year and is now shooting for Vrushakarma. Nagarjuna was last seen in Coolie and has yet to announce his upcoming projects.