Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on ‘blissful’ 1 year of marriage to Naga Chaitanya: ‘If you like something, it feels easy’

It has been a year this December 4 since actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. On their first anniversary, Sobhita remarked about how she would ‘not be full’ without Chaitanya in her life. Talking to News18, she reflected on one ‘blissful’ year of marriage. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates 1 year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya with playful wedding video: 'In his absence, I wouldn't be…') Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years before tying the knot. (Instagram/Sobhita Dhulipala)

Sobhita Dhulipala talks of love and marriage

In her wedding video, Sobhita said that she doesn’t believe people are incomplete and that someone else fills that void. “And yet, in his absence, I would not be full,” she said in the glimpse of their wedding released on their first anniversary. When asked about it, the actor admitted that she was ‘feeling quite emotional’ when she said that.

Elaborating on what she meant, she stated that some people arrive at that feeling much earlier, while it takes others a while to feel like they don’t need someone to feel complete. “But in that journey, while we reach there, I think there is a longing for someone — I guess someone who complements us, someone who’s the yin to your yang or yang to your yin. And it’s not like they come and like complete you, but through them you realise those parts of your personality. So in that longing is where I think a lot of love is born,” said Sobhita.

Making time for each other

When she married Chaitanya, Sobhita had hopes for taking it easy and exploring Hyderabad for a bit. However, she has been busy shooting for two films in Tamil Nadu this past year. When asked how they still manage to make time for each other, she said, “If you like something, you like to do something, you will make it happen. And it will feel easy. If you don’t like something, even the most convenient thing can feel like, ‘oh, so tough’.”

Sobhita also described being married to Chaitanya as ‘blissful’, stating that she feels ‘greatly empowered’ and ‘very inspired’ creatively. For the uninitiated, Sobhita and Chaitanya dated for two years before getting married in 2024. The couple kept their relationship under wraps, but they were often spotted on vacations together by fans. They only went Insta-official when they announced their engagement in August 2024.

Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore on December 1.