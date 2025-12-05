Samantha Ruth Prabhu back to work just 4 days after wedding with Raj Nidimoru, shoots for Ma Inti Bangaram. See pic

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate wedding on December 1. Just four days later, she is already back to work and ready to shoot for her next film. Know all about it. (Also Read: Shhyamali De breaks silence on Raj Nidimoru's wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Spent sleepless night’) Samantha and Raj Nidimoru opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoots for Ma Inti Bangaram

Samantha took to her social media on Friday to share that she is back to work. She posted a picture of herself sitting in the makeup chair inside a vanity van and chatting away with director Nandini Reddy and makeup artist Avni Rambhia.

Posting the picture, she wrote, “Lezzz go (sunglasses emoji) #maintibangaram (evil eye and heart emojis).” The picture shows Samantha dressed in a T-shirt and jeans as she gets her hair done. Her wedding mehendi can be seen on her hands and feet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on her social media that she's back to work.

Wedding to Raj Nidimoru at Isha Foundation

Rumours were rife on November 30 that Raj and Samantha would be marrying the next morning at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. On December 1, the actor confirmed these rumours by posting pictures of their Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha near the Linga Bhairavi.

The couple got married according to yogic rituals in the presence of their loved ones, including family and friends such as Nandini, Shilpa Reddy, and Kresha Bajaj. Samantha opted for a red and gold saree for the wedding.

Recent work

In 2025, Samantha produced Subham, and in 2024, she starred in the Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She worked with Raj of Raj & DK-fame in Citadel and The Family Man Season 2 (2021) before their wedding. She produces and stars in Ma Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini, which also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth. She has yet to announce any other upcoming projects.

For the unversed, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. He is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala, and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 4. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and it is unknown when they separated. Shhyamali’s last post for Raj was in 2023.