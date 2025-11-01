Janhvi Kapoor's first look as ‘firebrand’ Achiyyamma in Ram Charan's Peddi released; fans predict she plays singer

On Saturday, the team of Peddi released Janhvi Kapoor’s first look from the film. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama also stars Ram Charan in the lead role. Looking at the two posters that reveal Janhvi’s character name and look from the film, fans guess that she plays a singer in the film. Take a look. Janhvi Kapoor will play a rural woman named Achiyyamma in Ram Charan's Peddi.

Janhvi Kapoor’s first look from Peddi

The official social media page of Peddi posted two looks of Janhvi from the film, revealing that she plays Achiyyamma. They wrote, “Our #Peddi's love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous #JanhviKapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.” The first poster shows Janhvi standing up and greeting a crowd from a jeep equipped with speakers. She seems to be at a village fair. The second poster offers a much closer look, showing her performing near a microphone. Ram also shared her posters on social media.

Fans guessed in the comments that Janhvi seems to play a rural singer in the film. One of them commented, “Heroine - lead singer in Singing Troop (part of Village festival events).” A fan wrote, “I think she is playing singer character in Rural areas.” Another joked about the old-fashioned nature of the name, writing, “Ma pakkaintlo bammagari peru kuda adhe (The grandma who lives next to me is also named that).” One fan even tried out how their names sound like together, commenting, “Peddi weds Achiyyamma,” Some thought her look was similar to the one in Devara.

About Peddi

Peddi is directed by Buchi, of Uppena fame, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani also star in it. The film will feature music by AR Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, and editing by Navin Nooli. It will be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.