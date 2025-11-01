Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate Allu Sirish, Nayanika on their engagement: ‘We've been waiting for this’

Actor Allu Sirish got engaged to Nayanika in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva and cousins from the Konidela-Allu household. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan even shared pictures, congratulating the newly engaged couple. All the Allu-Konidela cousins who attended the engagement of Allu Sirish and Nayanika clicked a picture together.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate Allu Sirish on engagement

Arjun took to his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to post a sweet picture of Sirish holding Nayanika’s hand. Another is the moment they got engaged. Posting it, he wrote, “Grand celebrations at home begin! A new addition to the family! We’ve been waiting for this joyful moment for a while…” He added, “Congratulations to my sweetest brother, @AlluSirish, and a warm welcome to the family, #Nayanika! Wishing you both a beautiful new beginning filled with love and happiness!”

Ram posted a group picture of all the cousins and him holding Sirish’s hand. The picture also sees Sreeja Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej, Allu Bobby, Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy and Arjun. Sharing it, he wrote, “So happy for you, @AlluSirish. Congratulations! Wishing you and #Nayanika a lifetime of happiness, love and togetherness.”

The engagement ceremony was also attended by Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Anna, Sai Durgha Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and other family members.

Allu Sirish’s engagement to Nayanika

Sirish announced his engagement to Nayanika on October 1 by sharing a picture of them holding hands in Paris. Ahead of the engagement on October 31, he posted a picture of how his plans for an outdoor ceremony were getting thwarted due to the cyclone. After his engagement, Sirish posted pictures of himself and Nayanika on Instagram, writing, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!”

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha commented, “Congrats siri brooo @allusirish soooo happy for you.” Sushanth A wrote, “Congratulations you two!” Priyamani also commented, “Congratulations Siri,” while Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “Many many congratulations Siri.”

Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy and has yet to announce his upcoming projects.