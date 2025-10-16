When ‘awkward’ Ram Charan faced camera for the 1st time before his debut with star Shriya Saran. Watch

An acting institute posted a video from years ago of actor Ram Charan from before he debuted with the 2007 film Chirutha and eventually became a star. The video shows him feeling awkward and looking uncomfortable as he faces the camera for the first time. What’s interesting is that, in the video, he acts out a scene with Shriya Saran, who was already a star by then, having debuted with the 2001 film Ishtam. Ram Charan and Shriya Saran have never acted together, other than her playing his mother in RRR.

Ram Charan acts out a scene with Shriya Saran

In the video, Ram and Shriya are seen seated at a table, acting out a romantic scene in Hindi. While Shriya appears somewhat comfortable, Ram looks shy and uncomfortable as he delivers his dialogue and acts out his scenes. The acting institute posted two different videos of the scene on their Instagram.

Acting coach Kishore Namit Kapoor spoke about it, admitting that Ram was awkward while shooting for it, and Shriya was still learning how to act. “We shot a scene with Ram Charan and Shriya Saran; it was his first scene before the camera. It was a blessing in disguise. He was actually feeling very awkward,” he said, adding, “Shriya was already a massive star by then in the South. She already acted in films, but I believe that after she took training, she is more nuanced. If I were a director, I would probably not agree that she acted well, but because I am a coach, I gave her positive feedback.”

Fans were surprised to see not just Ram and Shriya act together, but also how different and young he looked in the video. “Adenti ala unnadu? (Why does he look like that?)” commented one Instagram user. A fan came to Ram’s defence and wrote, “Whoever is commenting on his looks, I’d like to look at your pictures from high school.” Others pointed out that he’s now the most sought-after star, with another fan calling him ‘grace god’. Some commented, calling Shriya ‘acting queen’ and ‘ageless’.

Recent work

Ram was last seen in the Sankranthi film Game Changer, directed by Shankar with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah as his co-stars. He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. Shriya was most recently seen in Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, with Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj as her co-stars. Ram and Shriya never starred in a film together, other than in SS Rajamouli’s 2022 hit RRR, in which she played his mother in a flashback scene.