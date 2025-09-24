Allu Arjun calls Mirai ‘technical brilliance’, praises Teja Sajja's hard work and Karthik Gattamneni's cinematic vision

Filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni’s Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, has been making waves at the box office. The film recently received praise from Ravi Teja and Ram Gopal Varma, and now Allu Arjun has also hyped the film, applauding the cast’s dedication and hard work. Allu Arjun heaps praise on Teja Sajja's Mirai,

Allu Arjun praises Mirai

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun took to X and shared a note heaping praise on the performances in Mirai, calling the film “technical brilliance.” He wrote, “Congratulations to the #MIRAI team! Brilliantly crafted with passion and conviction. Brother @tejasajja123, respect for your hard work and dedication. Huge credit for mounting a film like this. My brother @HeroManoj1, you killed it! Sweet presence by @RitikaNayak_ and powerful presence by dear #ShriyaSaran, @IamJagguBhai garu, and others.”

He further added, “This movie is a technical brilliance. Commendable work by all technicians, especially the CG teams, Art, Mixing, and the haunting music by @GowrahariK garu. Respect to the director @Karthik_gatta garu for his cinematic vision. Very commendable work. A new-age commercial director mark. Big congratulations to producer @vishwaprasadtg garu and @peoplemediafcy. Once again, congratulations to the entire Team #MIRAI.”

Soon after, Teja Sajja responded with a heartfelt tweet, which read, “Thanks a Ton my dear Bunny Anna, ICON STAR @alluarjun garu 🤍 You’ve always set the bar for hard work, and this ICONIC moment is one our team will cherish.”

Before Allu Arjun, Mirai had already won appreciation from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, as well as superstar Ravi Teja. RGV praised the 'Hollywood-level' VFX of the film and wrote, "A BIG SHOUT OUT to @tejasajja123 @Karthik_gatta and @vishwaprasadtg for delivering a iNDUSTRY HIT ..Not since BAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film #Mirai .. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD."

About Mirai

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, the film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The story follows a drifter with a troubled past who transforms into a warrior and is tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity.

The film has received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, collecting over ₹120 crore worldwide in just 12 days. It continues to draw large crowds to theatres.