Allu Arjun seen sporting man bun, superhero suit in leaked pic; fans wonder if it's his look for AA22

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in the Pushpa movies, will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film by director Atlee. Tentatively called AA22 x A6, the film is touted to be a sci-fi actioner that also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. A leaked picture of Arjun is now doing the rounds on social media, making fans speculate if it’s his look from the next film. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone will co-star in a film directed by Atlee.

Allu Arjun’s picture leaked?

A grainy picture of Arjun is doing the rounds on social media. Clicked from a distance, the picture shows him dressed in a superhero suit while sporting a man bun. He can be seen standing against a blue coloured backdrop.

Numerous fans began sharing the picture on social media, wondering if that’s his look from his next film. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Orey endi ra #AA22 nunchi pic leak ayindi. Alluarjun anna 1000crs pakka. Ah pic first look vasthe industry shake. (A picture has leaked from AA22. Allu Arjun brother will make ₹1000 crore for sure. If they release that officially as the first look, the whole industry will shake.)”

Another shared it, writing, “#AA22xA6 Leaked or ...??” An excited fan wrote, “#AA22 @alluarjun's pic leaked.” Some fans, however, reasoned that the picture could’ve been clicked on the sets of an advertisement, or worse, be fake. One wrote, “Antha hair em penchale ga ippudu bunny (Bunny brother does not have long hair right now).” Another commented, “AI is too dangerous.”

Arjun and the film’s team have yet to address the leak at the time of writing.

About AA22 x A6

This film is Arjun’s 22nd project and Atlee’s sixth, hence the working title. Sun Pictures is producing it. The project was announced on Arjun’s birthday this year, in April. In June, the makers released a promotional video to confirm that Deepika is also on board the project. In the promotional video, numerous VFX artists from across the world described the script as ‘amazing’ and ‘mind-blowing’, hinting that the film will also feature creatures.