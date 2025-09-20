Did Deepika Padukone just shade Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers? Her new post with Shah Rukh Khan has Reddit talking

Just days after her unexpected exit from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone has turned the narrative around. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King with a poignant post that many online believe was a graceful but pointed clapback at recent controversies surrounding her departure from Kalki. After her exit from Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to confirm her role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Reddit thinks Deepika took a subtle dig at Kalki makers

Sharing a close-up photo of her holding Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, Deepika wrote: “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Reddit didn’t miss the timing or the tone. On a thread about Deepika's latest Instagram post, Redditors shared their thoughts about the whole incident.

The message is being interpreted as a veiled response to Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind Kalki, who earlier in the week announced they had "parted ways" with Deepika after “careful consideration,” stating that a film like Kalki 2898 AD requires a “higher level of commitment.”

“She called in the final boss to end all the PR drama,” one user wrote, referring to Shah Rukh Khan as the ultimate power move.

“She showed them how to respond with grace and dignity. The subtle flex, cherry on the cake,” another added. “Not gonna lie, Deepika ate with this post,” a fan wrote.

“The timing of this is chef’s kiss, nicely done, DP,” one said, while another called it a “sixer” straight out of a power playbook.

“Seedhe indirect teer maara Kalki ki taraf. Go girl (A direct dig at Kalki),” read one of the more direct takes. “Deepika: 2, Tollywood: 0,” joked another.

The Kalki fallout had stirred significant online chatter, with many speculating whether creative differences or scheduling conflicts led to her exit. But Deepika’s composed and seemingly strategic post may have just silenced the noise.

Deepika's latest projects

The announcement also confirms that Deepika will reunite with Shah Rukh in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features a power-packed cast including Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Meanwhile, Deepika is also set to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming action film, currently working under the title AA22xA6.