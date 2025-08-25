Swasika (33) says she was asked to play Ram Charan's (40) mom in Peddi: ‘I was shocked’

Actor Swasika recently spoke to the press while promoting her upcoming Malayalam film Vasanthi, which will stream on Manorama Max from 28 August. The 33-year-old actor spoke of how, despite her young age, she received offers to play the role of a mother, including 40-year-old Ram Charan’s in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi. Swasika revealed she was approached to play Ram Charan's mother in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

Swasika on being asked to play Ram Charan’s mother

Swasika was asked if she’s being selective while saying yes to roles, particularly in non-Malayalam films. She stated that she recently received offers to play the role of a mother in many films. She said, “I repeatedly got asked to play the mother. But the one that shocked me the most was to play Ram Charan’s mother. It’s in Telugu, it’s a big movie called Peddi. But, to play Ram Charan’s mother? I said I didn’t want to do it and told them no.”

When clips of her interview began appearing on social media, people thought Swasika was right to turn down the role. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “She's right. In a movie called Veera Simha Reddy, a 31 yr old actress was the mother and 39 yr old actress was the girlfriend of a 65 yr old protagonist. Iykyk,” referring to Honey Rose playing Balakrishna’s mother and Pragya Jaiswal his wife. Another wrote, “She can play pair for ram charan she looks gorgeous and potential as an actor.” However, one person questioned why she didn’t mind playing Suriya’s adoptive mom in Retro then.

Recent work

This year, Swasika starred in the Malayalam film Randam Yamam, Tamil films Retro and Maaman and the Telugu film Thammudu. Apart from Vasanthi, she will reunite with Suriya again for RJ Balaji’s Karuppu. She also has a Tamil film called Bhoghee lined up for release.

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shivarajkumar in lead roles. It will be released in theatres on 27 March 2026. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music.