Karuppu teaser: Suriya unleashes his violent alter ego, recreates famous scene from Ghajini. Watch

Karuppu teaser: The teaser for RJ Balaji’s upcoming film Karuppu was released on lead actor Suriya’s birthday on 23 July. The film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, shows Suriya not only unleashing his violent alter ego but also referencing a famous scene from his hit 2005 film Ghajini. Take a look. Karuppu teaser: Suriya can be seen in two different avatars in the RJ Balaji film.

Karuppu teaser shows Suriya in dual avatars

The teaser for Karuppu begins with a voiceover explaining that the deity he’s referencing is not a calm one to be placated, but one to be worshipped with chillies. Suriya is soon introduced in two different avatars. One version of him, dressed in white, is a lawyer named Saravanan who says he goes by an alias too.

The other version, dressed in black with an aruval/koduval (kind of machete/sickle) in hand, seems more violent than the lawyer. At one point, Suriya, when dressed as the lawyer, even references a famous scene from the song Oru Maalai in Ghajini. The action-packed teaser does not make it clear if it’s the same person leading two different lives or if Suriya is playing dual roles.

Fans were thrilled to see Suriya in an action-packed role. One fan said the teaser is “Raw, intense, and giving major chills!” Another called it a ‘banger,’ while an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “RJB serves #Karuppu teaser hot, spicy, and straight out of the fire.” Fans were also thrilled to see the Ghajini reference, which has gained popularity in meme culture.

About Karuppu

Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy. Sai Abhyankar composed the film’s music. A release date has yet to be announced.